The first wave of scattered snow showers enter Montana today

Happy Friday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today. Up to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible with the highest amount being in the mountains.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11am today. Visibility will be below one quarter mile and roads will be slick.

Today starts out with some mostly cloudy skies that will decrease during the day with a chance of snow showers, especially during the morning and in the mountains. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around, generally later in the day and in the mountains for central and eastern Montana. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy with snow showers likely, and light snow accumulations are possible. A cold front moves in Saturday night bringing colder temperatures with highs in the 20s. It will be a little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy and mostly dry as a shortwave ridge moves in. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Gusty winds will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday skies will cloudy with areas of snow around. Colder with highs in the teens. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Thursday skies will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder with highs in the single digits and low teens. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.