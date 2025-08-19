The heat soars on Tuesday, with record highs ahead

MTN News

A scorching hot day is on tap for Tuesday, with sunshine and near record highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Great Falls is likely to see the hottest day of the year (forecast: 98 degrees) and potentially the record hottest August 19th. A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures expected to hit the upper 90s and 100s.

How how will it get in your town today? Find out here:

Near record heat and a few gusty thunderstorms- Tuesday, August 19

A gusty storm or two is possible this evening in north central Montana. Watch out for gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Although most stay dry, with the risk for severe weather fairly low.

Elevated fire weather conditions could return as the heat builds through today and Wednesday.

Wednesday is going to be another scorcher as temperatures hit the upper 80s and low 90s in central Montana and mid to upper 90s in eastern Montana. A cold front will trigger off more scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures behind the cold front on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions anticipated both days.

The upcoming weekend is looking fantastic as temperatures warm up again and continued sunny skies. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

