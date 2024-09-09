Thick wildfire smoke at times through Tuesday evening

We are socked in with smoke across most of western and central Montana this morning. This is primarily coming from wildfires burning in Idaho and will continue to impact air quality today and Tuesday. The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, and Teton counties, in effect until at least Tuesday at 8:00 AM. People with respiratory or heart conditions, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged outdoor activity today. Everyone should try to limit their time outdoors!

Winds will increase this afternoon, which may help to mix out some of the smoke across the plains. However, it will also increase the fire danger throughout central Montana. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8:00 PM for Glacier, Pondera, Toole, and Liberty counties due to extremely high fire danger. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. This is likely to be the last 90° day of the summer for many areas.

After today, we will slowly transition to a cooler and wetter weather pattern. However, Tuesday will be pleasant and mostly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. A quick shower or thunderstorm is possible in central Montana during the evening.

An upper-level low will strengthen and move inland on Wednesday before moving into the northern Rockies by Thursday. Rain showers will overspread the area Wednesday night, with a few thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening. Rain showers will persist throughout the entire day on Thursday and may linger into Friday morning. When all is said and done, parts of central Montana could receive over half an inch of rainfall, with 1 to 2 inches in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will also be very cool, bringing the possibility of snowfall above 7,500 feet on Thursday. Logan Pass could receive a few inches of snow, so prepare for travel impacts in Glacier National Park.

Spectacular weather can be expected for the last full weekend of summer, with sunshine and daytime highs in the 70s for everyone!