Toasty weekend; Shower and storm chances next week

We are in for a hot and dry stretch of weather over the next several days, with an upper-level high pressure ridge centered over Nevada. However, big changes are on the horizon as we head into next week.

For today, we will be hard-pressed to find a cloud in the sky across the Treasure State. However, be prepared for an increasing haze throughout the afternoon and evening due to wildfire smoke, especially in southwest Montana. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s (average high for today: 76°).

Temperatures tick up a bit for this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s both days. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, but much of central and eastern Montana is likely to stay dry.

The hot and dry weather pattern persists into early next week, with mainly isolated, terrain-driven showers and thunderstorms. On Monday, winds will pick up, raising fire danger, as the next storm system approaches.

A cold front pushes sweeps across the area sometime on Wednesday, bringing the potential for severe weather and additional strong winds. The core of this system will move overhead on Friday, leading to a significant cooldown and more shower chances.

In the meantime, enjoy a quiet weekend before active weather ramps up for next week!