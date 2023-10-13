Today: Decreasing clouds with highs in the 50s.

Happy Friday…the 13th!

A solar eclipse will be occurring tomorrow. This occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun making it look like a “ring of fire” in the sky. Make sure you do NOT look at the eclipsed sun with the naked eye. Damage can occur to your retina if proper protection is not worn while observing the eclipse. For more details on the eclipse and how you can view it, click here.

For today, decreasing clouds with some areas of patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Most areas stay dry, but a few isolated showers with light rain are possible. Temperatures highs today range in the 50s and a breeze will be around in north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

In the forecast Saturday, partly cloudy and dry. Temperature highs warm back up a little into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Breezy in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mostly dry conditions. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. A breeze will be around, sustained wind speeds expected to be between 10 and 20 mph. Next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Mild temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers around. Temperature highs in the 60s with a bit of a breeze around. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers around, generally during the morning and in locations east of I-15. Cooler temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Thursday will be mainly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.