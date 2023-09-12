Cooler and a bit breezy on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations. The wind is also going to increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to feel really nice outside on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday, and the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures (highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s) are then expected on Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.