A break from the wind on Wednesday with some showers and storms later in the day

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also going to be some areas of frost around later on tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night and Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially between midnight and noon on Thursday, as this disturbance passes by our area to the east. A few thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Thursday, with gusty winds and small hail being the main hazards.

We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also not going to be much wind around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are only going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It is then going to be windy on Friday as a cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow and Thursday as highs are only going to be in the 50s. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday, especially in the higher elevations, as this cold front passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Friday.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy skies with some isolated evening rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be mild early next week as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.