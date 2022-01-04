A cold front is going to bring some snow and arctic air to central Montana

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Montana from 8pm Monday until 11am Tuesday. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Slippery road conditions and low visibility are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning due to falling and blowing snow.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the Hi-Line from 11pm Monday until 3pm Thursday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the rest of central and northeastern Montana from 11pm Monday until 3pm Thursday. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero are possible along the Hi-Line, while wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below zero are possible in the rest of central and northeastern Montana. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Judith Basin County until 12am Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

A strong cold front is going to bring a round of light to moderate snow to our area tonight. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. This snow is going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when traveling. Low visibility is also expected due to the falling and blowing snow. As we head into tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area.

This cold front is also going to bring some much colder air into our area. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s in many locations, but the temperatures are going to plummet tonight, especially behind the cold front. By sunrise tomorrow morning, the temperatures are going to be around or below zero in north-central Montana and in the single digits and teens in south-central Montana, and in most locations, the temperatures are going to either remain stationary or get colder as the day goes on tomorrow.

It is also going to be a bit breezy tonight, especially after midnight, in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy tomorrow, especially during the morning, in east-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around Tuesday night as another disturbance passes through our area. On Wednesday, there are going to be scattered areas of snow around, generally in south-central Montana and generally during the morning, as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Another coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations that see this snow. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the -10s and -0s.

Widespread light to moderate snow is then expected on Thursday as another storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers on Friday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and the 20s in south-central Montana, while highs on Friday are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It may also get warm enough on Friday that some locations may see a little bit of rain. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of AM snow showers. It is also going to be colder on Saturday than it is going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s in a lot of locations.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. It is also going to be breezy in north-central Montana on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.