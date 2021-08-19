A few more chances for some rain before we brighten up next week in the 70s.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Continuing to stay on the cooler side but warmer than yesterday with temps on either side of 70 degrees. We will be mostly overcast for the duration of the day but we will have the chance of some breaking clouds as we go into the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the Northwest anywhere from 5-10 mph. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening in Central and Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be fairly cool with lows in the low to mid 40’s. Only getting down to the low 50’s in Eastern Montana. The winds will die down a little bit and be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. There will also be breaks in the cloud cover as we head into the morning hours

TOMORROW: We will have overcast skies to finish off the work week with a chance for rain showers throughout the day. The winds will be mostly calm and out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions for much of the weekend. There will, however, be some chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Primarily this possibility is for Saturday as Sunday we look to be mostly dry. The winds also look to pick up out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures for Saturday look to top out only in the mid to upper 60’s while Sunday’s high will reach into the upper 70’s.

MONDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the start of the work week and there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will range anywhere from the lower to upper 70’s. It will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: A drier pattern looks to be taking place as we head into next week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will range anywhere from the mid 60’s to mid 70’s. Winds look to be light and variable at around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The dry pattern continues into the middle of next week as we will be under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain consistent with the previous few days with temperatures peaking in the mid 70’s. The wind will also shift directions but remain light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.