A few more rounds of wintry weather for the next few days.

TODAY: Remaining bitterly cold as we head into the second day of the week with highs once again in the teens and 20s across the board. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the area and there will be scattered snow showers. We will have winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be bitter tonight with lows on either side of the 0-degree mark. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a couple scattered snow showers. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued overcast conditions are expected as we head into the middle of the week. We will see additional snow as well with light to moderate accumulations once again expected. We will remain bitter cold with highs in the teens for many of us. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see decreasing cloud cover heading into Thursday as we will wind up under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures, however, will remain cold with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will see more sunshine as we head into the end of the week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. We will, however, keep the cold temperatures with highs only in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a return of the cloud cover for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking to be under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated snow shower is possible for the day on Sunday. As far as the temperatures are concerned, we will be in the lower to upper 20s both days as we remain cold. The wind will also be consistent for both Saturday and Sunday with winds light and out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 20s as we stay below average heading into the start of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a wind that ais out of the West around 5-10 mph.



