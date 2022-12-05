A few rounds of snow Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: We will see temperatures in the upper teens and lower to upper 20s heading into the afternoon. We will see snow showers early on with some decreasing cloud cover later into the day leading to partly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see clouds move back into the area during the overnight hours with another round of snow showers filling in. The winds will switch to come from the North tonight around 5-10 mph. As a result, the low temperatures will be in the single digits with some of us getting below zero.

TOMORROW: Our temperatures will remain cold heading into tomorrow with highs in the single digits and teens. Mostly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the area with snow showers ending early in the day. An additional total snowfall of 2-5 inches is likely by the end of the day tomorrow. We will see the winds out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are trending on the mild side as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have temperatures in the mid 20s to the mid 30s for Thursday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will once again be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Our highs for the end of the work week will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will experience temperatures in the lower to upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. Scattered snow showers will also be possible. As for the winds, we will see the breeze stay out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph for both days of the weekend.