A Good Friday: Sunnier, warmer, and drier!

It has been a very unsettled day of weather with chilly temperatures, breezy conditions, and scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around as a storm system continues to impact our area. As we go through this evening, the wind will diminish, the scattered showers will begin to taper off and the skies will begin to clear out. We are then going to have mostly clear skies tonight with just a few isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations and there is going to just be a light breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather in central and western Montana with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. In eastern Montana, there are going to be some scattered snow/graupel showers around tomorrow and it is going to be partly cloudy. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow.

We are then going to have increasing clouds from west to east on Saturday with a couple isolated showers around during the evening. It is also going to be mild and breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

On Easter Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be a little cooler and a bit breezy on Easter as highs are going to be in the 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

An upper-level trough will then provide us with unsettled weather for the beginning of next week. Around Helena, rain and mountain snow showers are likely on Monday (a little snow is also possible in the lower elevations at times) and there are going to be a few scattered snow/rain showers around on Tuesday, generally in the mountains. In north-central Montana, there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday, especially during the PM hours, and there are going to be a few scattered rain/snow showers around on Tuesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have nice weather on Wednesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, little wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. On Thursday, there are going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as another disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again on Thursday as highs will be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots.