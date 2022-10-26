A mid-week break from the wind with seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and staying cool as we head into this afternoon as we look to stay dry. There will, however, be some rain and upper elevation snow showers in the Helena area. Our high temps will be in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures for tonight will be in the lower to upper 30s. Our winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph to start but will increase during the overnight hours. We will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night with an isolated snow shower possible in Western Montana.

TOMORROW: We will see highs for Thursday in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be strong out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Winds could gust from 60-70 mph for areas just East of the Rocky Mountains. High Wind Watches and Warnings are in place for areas of Western Montana.

FRIDAY: We will be staying windy and turning a little bit warmer heading into the end of the work week. Our highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. We look to be under partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the Southwest once again at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, the temperatures will stay near average for this time of year with highs in the lower to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for both days of the weekend. We will, however, stay mostly dry for both days. As far as winds are concerned, we will keep the breezy weather in the forecast with winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph for Both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: Our first look at the Halloween forecast looks to have temperatures that are in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers across the area. We will also see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We are looking mostly cloudy as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will also see the chance for scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.