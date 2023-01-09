A mild Monday will give way to rain, snow, and ice tonight.

TODAY: Our high temperatures today will be a little bit above average for this time of year in the 30s and 40s. We will see increased clouds with the chance for an isolated upper elevation snow shower in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. Lighter winds will be expected for Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: Mixed precipitation will move into the area during the overnight hours. This will bring with it the chance for either rain, sleet, or snow. Ice accumulation will also be possible for some locations. Lows will be in the teens and 20s for Eastern Montana while Western Montana stays in the 30s. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will continue to see mixed precipitation during the morning hours which will cause a slippery morning commute. Clearing is expected by afternoon leading to partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again be in the 30s and 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and will remain mostly dry. The wind will be lighter around 5 mph. As a result, the temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: We will have our high temperatures back into the lower to upper 40s heading into Thursday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Our winds will return once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmest day of the week looks to be Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s throughout the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but most locations will be staying dry. The wind will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay above average for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend and there will be some scattered rain / upper elevation snow showers. As for the winds, we will keep the direction from the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for both days.