A rebound in temperatures is in store as we head into the afternoon.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day tomorrow. Temperatures will rebound quite nicely and we will have highs in the mid 70s. Most areas will remain dry. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will not be quite as cool as the previous night as we will have temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. This is due in part to a shift of winds coming out of the South at 5-10 mph. We will be under mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: For the start of the weekend, we will be warm with temps in the low to mid 80s. The winds will also be a factor out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day but most of our viewing area will remain dry.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend will feature much cooler temperatures as highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. This will be made possible by overcast skies across the Western and Central parts of our viewing area. There will be a system moving in as we head towards Sunday evening which will bring rain to our area.

MONDAY: We will have continued rain for the start of the work week and most areas could pick up anywhere from a half inch to inch of rain when all is said and done. Temperatures will be on the cool side in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area. Winds will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: We look to have sun shine for the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s. The wind won’t be too much of a factor as we will have a breeze that’s light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the middle of the work week. There will be a chance for some increased cloud cover heading into the evening. Temperatures will be anywhere from the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will not be quite as windy for Thursday as we will have a breeze out of the North at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be fairly average for this time of year in the low to mid 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies.