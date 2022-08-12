A round of severe weather tonight to wrap up the week.

TODAY: We will have partly cloudy skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected and some of those storms may be severe. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s as we remain hot once again. The wind will be light and variable unless caught under thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers and thunderstorms continuing to move from West to East across the area. We will also have mild temperatures with most overnight lows in the 60s. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be another hot one with highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. On Sunday, we will have mostly sunny skies as we stay dry to wrap up the weekend. The wind for both days will be light and coming out in a few different directions around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will remain hot into the start of next week. Highs will top out in the lower to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be light and variable.

TUESDAY: High temperatures for the lower to upper 90s heading into next Tuesday. We will also be mostly sunny. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We are looking forward to another dry day as we will stay mostly sunny heading into the middle of next week. High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 90s. The wind will remain light and variable.

THURSDAY: Dry and hot conditions continue as we head into next Thursday. Temperatures will look to top out in the low to mid 90s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will once again be light and variable.