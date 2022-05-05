A taste of summer on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. Tomorrow is also going to be one of the warmest days that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night as this cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as one cold front leaves our area and as another cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Friday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, in south-central Montana, and some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to approach our area.

It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around in the lower elevations, and areas of snow around in the higher elevations on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s.