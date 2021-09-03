A very pleasant Friday with temperatures in the low to upper 70s.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: There will be some rain shower activity in the Southern parts of our viewing area to start off the day but will wrap up by mid-morning. Lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: It will be another cool night tonight with lows anywhere from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. We will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will not be too much of a factor as they will be out of the West at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Starting tomorrow we will be trending warmer as high temperatures will top out in the low to 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across our viewing area. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb a little bit as we will have highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Some low 90s possible in Eastern Montana. We will remain dry across our area as we will be under mostly sunny skies. However, the winds will be picking up out of the West at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies to start off the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The winds will be a factor during the evening hours blowing out of the West at 10-15 mph but with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: The outlook keeps our dry and warm pattern going as highs will top out anywhere from the lower to the upper 80s. We will be under mainly sunny skies. The winds will be blustery once again out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have partly cloudy skies for the middle for the work week. The warm trend continues as we will have temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: The forecast remains the same as we will have high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Our area will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies.