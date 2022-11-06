A windy Saturday ends leaving cold temps in its wake.

SUNDAY: We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday. We will see falling temperatures on the back edge of a cold front with highs only winding up in the lower to upper 30s. Winds will switch to come from the North at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to plunge as we head into next week. Highs will only top out in the teens and 20s across our area. We will see mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for snow showers. Light to moderate snow accumulations are likely. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Remaining bitterly cold as we head into the second day of next week with highs once again in the teens across the board. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the area and there will be scattered snow showers. We will have winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued overcast conditions are expected as we head into the middle of next week. We will see the chance for scattered snow showers as well. We will remain bitter cold with highs in the teens for many of us. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see decreasing cloud cover heading into next Thursday as we will wind up under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures, however, will remain cold with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will see more sunshine as we head into the end of the week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. We will, however, keep the cold temperatures with highs only in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at around 5 mph.