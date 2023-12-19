Above average temperatures again this week

There are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning and generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. Any precipitation that does fall tonight and tomorrow will be pretty light and will not amount to much. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. We are then going to have above average temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and the coldest temperatures are going to be along the Hi-Line and in the valleys.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Mild temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these three days in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and we have a chance to see some more snow showers on Sunday, mainly during the morning, as a storm system works its way through our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Saturday and decreasing clouds on Sunday.

It is also going to be a lot colder this weekend than it is going to be during the work week as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures (highs in the 30s and low 40s) are then expected for Christmas Day on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.