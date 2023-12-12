Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for the next week

We are going to have above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. As of right now, it does look like this mild and dry weather pattern will continue through at least Christmas.

Tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around, especially after midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to be slightly warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in a lot of locations. We are also going to have gusty winds on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front (especially in the Cascade County area) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a disturbance clips our area. It is also going to be cooler and a bit breezy on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Friday and Saturday; mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday; and mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year on these four days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday; the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday; and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday and Monday.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday, Sunday, and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Saturday, gusty winds are expected, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.