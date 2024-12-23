Watch Now
Above-average temperatures for Christmas week

Above-average temperatures for the next several days, meaning that there likely will not be a "White Christmas" in Montana

MONDAY: Gradually becoming mostly sunny then mostly clear. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy/cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

