Above average temperatures for most of this week

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 12pm until 9pm Monday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around before midnight as a disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a slight chance of evening rain showers and thunderstorms as a storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to be warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 60s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night (especially after midnight) and Tuesday in south-central Montana as a storm system passes by our area to the south. In north-central Montana, we are going to have a chance to see a few rain and mountain snow showers tomorrow night and Tuesday as this storm system passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night, and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday than it is going to be tomorrow in south-central Montana as highs are going to be in the 50s. In north-central Montana, the temperatures on Tuesday are going to be similar to tomorrow’s temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of evening rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Saturday and Sunday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.