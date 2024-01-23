Above average temperatures for the rest of January

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana until 11am Wednesday. Visibility below a quarter mile is possible in dense fog. Slick roads are also expected as moisture from this fog will freeze on contact with any paved surfaces.

There are going to be areas of freezing fog around again tonight and tomorrow morning (especially along the central and eastern part of the Hi-Line), and some of this fog is going to be dense, so please use extreme caution when driving. Outside of the fog, you can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and it is going to feel nice outside again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight and tomorrow, especially in the Cascade County area, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible tomorrow night as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, generally in the mountains, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be gusty on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with stronger wind possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s in most locations.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in a lot of locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.