Abundant sunshine and wind today as the heat makes a return.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. There is an isolated chance for an afternoon shower East of I-15 but most locations will stay dry. High temperatures today will be on either side of 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be milder tonight on either side of the 60-degree mark depending on location. We will also be under clear skies. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures won’t be quite as hot as we should see highs topping out in the low to mid 80’s. We do look to be under clear skies. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start to soar back into the 90’s for most locations in what looks to be a hot stretch heading into the weekend. This is helped by clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable at about 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The heat will continue as most locations are looking to be in the low to upper 90’s for both days with a chance of some locations reaching the 100-degree mark. We do look to have continued sunshine for the day on Saturday with some possible cloud cover as we head into Sunday. At this point, the winds look to be out of the South at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for most of the weekend.

MONDAY: Cloud cover looks to make a return for the start of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph but could get gusty in the afternoon. There is a chance for some precipitation as a disturbance moves through the area.

TUESDAY: We do look to have a good amount of cloud cover throughout the day as temperatures will be anywhere from the low to upper 80’s. There is a chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm throughout the day as well. Winds out of the North and Northeast at 5-10 mph.