Active stretch of weather upcoming

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in central and southwestern Montana from 11am Saturday until 5am Sunday. 2 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a couple isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. Some rain and graupel is also possible tomorrow since the temperatures are going to be above freezing. In the lower elevations, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, up to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected tomorrow.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Seasonable temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

On Sunday, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be windy on Sunday as wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Very active weather is then expected next week. On Monday, there are going to be areas of snow around throughout the day, especially in central and western Montana, as a storm system begins to impact our weather. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times, especially in the lower elevations. Widespread accumulating snow is then likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the heaviest snow falling on Tuesday and then lighter snow falling on Wednesday. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow during the morning in locations east of I-15 as this storm system leaves our area.

During these four days, significant snow accumulations of well over a foot are expected in the mountains, and impactful snow accumulations of potentially up to a foot or so are possible in the lower elevations. This snow will create difficult travel conditions for a lot of next week, so please try and limit all non-essential travel.

The temperatures are also going to get a lot colder as we go through next week. On Monday, highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. We are then going to have falling temperatures throughout the day on Tuesday. Bitter cold temperatures are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the single digits above/below zero. Also, lows Tuesday night are going to be in the single digits above/below zero and lows Wednesday night/Thursday night are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero.

It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north. This wind is also going to cause there to be blowing and drifting snow around.

Nicer weather is then expected on Friday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the teens. It is going to continue to be breezy on Friday though as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.