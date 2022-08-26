Active weather continues for a couple more days

There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for western and portions of central Montana until 6am Friday. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is possible.

For live radar, click here .

There are going to be showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. A few of these thunderstorms are going to be severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall from these thunderstorms is also possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening and Saturday night as a disturbance passes through our area. A little mountain snow is also possible in southern Montana. Lingering showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Sunday in locations east of I-15 as this disturbance leaves our area.

We are also going to have increasing clouds on Saturday; partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night; and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Saturday and Sunday (thanks to a cold front) as highs on Saturday are going to range from the upper 70s to the low 90s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 90s.