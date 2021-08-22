Active weather tonight with severe thunderstorms in the area.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will have mostly overcast skies to start off the weekend. There will be some chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those storms may be severe in Southwestern Montana. Winds will be gusty out if the South and Southeast 15-25 mph with higher gusts associated with these thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: There will be continued rainfall during the overnight hours as most of the action shifts to Central and Eastern Montana. Total rainfall amounts across the state could range from 0.25 to 0.5 inches. Lows tonight will be cool and drop to the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will subside a little out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: We look to be mostly dry under sunny skies to wrap up the weekend. The winds also look to pick up out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70’s.

MONDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies for the start of the work week with no real risk of precipitation. Temperatures will range anywhere from the lower to mid 70’s. It will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: A drier pattern looks to be taking place as we head into next week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50’s. Winds look to be light at 5-10 mph from the North.

WEDNESDAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain consistent with the previous few days with temperatures peaking in the mid 70’s. The wind will also shift directions but remain light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies for the day Thursday with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm to start off the day. Winds will start from the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week and we will have temperatures ranging from the mid 60’s to the mid 70’s. The winds will be gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.