Active week of weather ahead

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 4pm Tuesday for Cascade County, Glacier County, Judith Basin County, Lewis and Clark County, western Pondera County, and western Teton County. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 50 mph, and wind gusts between 65 and 80 mph are going to be possible at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12pm Tuesday for the Rocky Mountain Front. 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations above 5500 feet. Blowing and drifting snow is also expected.

There are going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around this evening and tonight as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around, generally during the morning, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and we are going to have strong winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there are going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around as a couple disturbances pass through our area. As of right now, a lot of the snow that falls on Wednesday is going to be in the higher elevations and along the Hi-Line. For Thursday, more lower elevation locations will likely see some snow falling as the temperatures continue to drop. Talking about the temperatures, they are going to cool down a lot from tomorrow to Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations.

Snow is then likely on Friday as a storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered areas of snow around on Saturday as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the 20s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Monday as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.