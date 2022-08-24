After an active morning, another round of storms set for Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Conditions will continue to trend cooler as we head into this afternoon. Our high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected into the afternoon. There will be some flooding concerns in Western Montana. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Our lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Unless caught under a thunderstorm, winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and we will once again have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s as we continue to trend milder. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the end of the week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain mild as we head into the weekend. Most of the highs for Saturday and Sunday will range from the lower to upper 70s. There will also be partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. We will run the risk of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening hours. The wind will be out of the West at 5-15 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny as we head into the start of next week. We will have high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be light and variable.

TUESDAY: We will start to trend hot again as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light and variable.