An extended stretch of beautiful spring weather!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with just a couple isolated rain and mountain snow showers around before midnight in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a little breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather from Saturday through Tuesday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild/warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations, with the coolest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. There is also only going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Very warm temperatures are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations, and a couple locations may even top out in the low 80s. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on these two days with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.