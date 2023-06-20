Another active week of weather

In central Montana, we are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. In eastern Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight in the central part of the state as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and some frost is possible, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. In eastern Montana, lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s tonight. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours. There is also going to be some mountain snow around on these two days, with snow levels dropping as low as 5000 to 5500 feet Tuesday night, and light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. For Tuesday night and Wednesday night, it is going to be chilly as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and areas of frost are possible. Breezy conditions are also expected along the Rocky Mountain Front on these two days, with just a little breeze elsewhere.

Thursday is going to be the nicest day of the week as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous as the day goes on as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be showers and some thunderstorms around on Saturday, especially during the morning, as this storm system slowly departs our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to be below average for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday, and the 60s on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most spots.