Another breezy and mild day to the end of the work week.

TODAY: We will be staying windy and turning a little bit warmer heading into the end of the work week. Our highs will be in the lower to upper 50s. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the Southwest once again at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures for tonight will be in the lower to upper 30s. Our winds will be out of the Southwest, remaining strong at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. We will have breaking clouds throughout the night.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, the temperatures will stay near average for this time of year with highs in the lower to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for both days of the weekend. We will, however, stay mostly dry for both days. As far as winds are concerned, we will keep the breezy weather in the forecast with winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph for Both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: Halloween will feature mild and breezy conditions. High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 50s and low 60s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and will remain mostly dry throughout the day. We will also see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We are looking mostly cloudy as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will also see the chance for scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will trend even colder as we head into the middle of next week. High temperatures are only looking to top out in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly overcast skies and a chance for measurable snow as a system makes its way through the state. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will remain on the cold side as we head into next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area along with scattered morning snow showers. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.