Another breezy and mild day to wrap up the week.

TODAY: High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s heading into the end of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible, but most locations will stay dry. The breeze will be on the strong side on Friday out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will be down into the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours. Isolated snow showers are possible, but most locations will stay dry. We will also see winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will once again see temperatures in the 30s and 40s as we head into both days of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for both days. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are likely heading into both Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will see a continued pattern out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher gusts are likely for the areas just East of the Rocky Mountains.

MONDAY: We will start to trend colder into the start of next week. We will see high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies with a system moving into our area that will initially bring rain followed by all snow later in the day. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will start to plumet by next Tuesday with highs topping out only in the teens and low to mid 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and heavy snow falling in Western Montana. Lighter areas of snow will also be likely in the Eastern part of the state. Abundant snowfall accumulation is expected in Western parts of our area. The wind will be out of the North at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, high temperatures will become even more frigid in the single digits and teens. Some highs may be below zero. We will also continue the unsettled weather pattern with overcast skies and snow in the area. Additional snowfall amounts are likely. The winds will once again be Northerly around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: By next Thursday, we will get rid of the snow but will have bitter cold temperatures remaining with highs in the positive and negative single digits. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.