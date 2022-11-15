Another chilly day with scattered snow showers in play.

TODAY: We will see temperatures in the mid 20s to the low 30s as we head into tomorrow. We will also see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will get down into the teens and 20s for many of us. We will see scattered clouds throughout the night. We will also see the winds pick up out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s as we head into the middle of the week. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be light to moderate snow accumulations as a system works its way in from the North. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The chance for snow will continue as we head into next Thursday with continued overcast conditions. We will also see a drop in temperatures as a polar cold front will send our high temps back down into the teens. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We continue to stay cold heading into the end of the work week with highs remaining in the teens and 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a bit of a rebound as we head into the weekend as far as the temperatures go with highs for both days expected to be in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry as well except for an isolated rain or snow shower around on Sunday. For both Saturday and Sunday, we can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: High Temperatures will remain stagnant with highs in the lower to upper 30s heading into the start of next week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.