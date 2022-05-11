Another clear day to start with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: We will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s for our highs today. The winds will be light and variable. We will also be under partly cloudy skies but will have increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: The chance for thunderstorms as well as rain and snow showers will continue in the beginning portion of the night before dying down later in the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s. We will also have winds that are light and variable.

TOMORROW: We will have temperatures on either side of the 60-degree mark as we head into Thursday. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered showers in Western Montana. We will, however, have more widespread rainfall in Eastern Montana with considerable rain totals with some areas likely to pick up an inch of rainfall. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: There will be yet another chance for showers as we head into the end of the work week as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures that will hang in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will also pick back up out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks rather pleasant and is the highlight of our extended forecast at this point. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday that will top out in the low to mid 70s. Precipitation doesn’t look to pose as much of a threat as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend. The winds do look to remain breezy on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. However, we will see more tranquil conditions on Sunday with a lighter 5-10 mph breeze.

MONDAY: Highs will remain above average as we head into the start of next week with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 70s. We will see clear skies to start off the morning and then some increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into Tuesday of next week with highs on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly sunny skies. We will also have winds out of the West around 10-20 mph.