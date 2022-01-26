Another clear day with breezy conditions and mild temperatures.

TODAY: Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will be partly cloudy throughout the area. Increasing clouds in the evening with a chance for snow shower during the nighttime hours. Light snowfall accumulations expected. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have isolated snow showers overnight tonight. We will have some increased clouds overnight and will become mostly cloudy. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph. We will have temperatures ranging from the upper teens to low 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy conditions with decreasing cloud cover as we head towards the end of next week. Chance for an early morning snow shower. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s. We will have ample sunshine as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We do look to be partly to mostly cloudy across the area as we head into the weekend. There will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the weekend. We will also be mild once again with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and nearing the 50-degree mark on Sunday. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: As opposed to the weekend, we will have increased cloud cover and be mostly overcast for the start of next week. There is a good chance for snow showers as well. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 30s but we will see decreasing temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder temperatures will work their way back in as he head closer to the middle of next week with highs only in the teens and 20s. Starting off the day mostly cloudy but decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. Winds light and variable.