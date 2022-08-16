Another hot and dry day for our Tuesday outlook.

TODAY: High temperatures for the lower to upper 90s heading into tomorrow. We will also be mostly sunny. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will remain mostly clear heading into the night with a few passing clouds and will stay dry. An isolated shower is possible in Northeastern Montana. Temps will be in the 50s for Western Montana and the 60s for Eastern Montana. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: We are looking forward to another dry day as we will stay mostly sunny heading into the middle of the week. High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 90s. The wind will remain light and variable.

THURSDAY: Dry and hot conditions continue as we head into Thursday. Temperatures will look to top out in the low to mid 90s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will once again be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we warp up the work week as we will stay mostly dry. Highs will once again reach into the lower to upper 90s. The wind will be out of the Northeast around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is also looking to be hot once again with high temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry on Saturday, but on Sunday we could see pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5-10 mph for our weekend outlook.

MONDAY: Temperatures are continuing to remain hot as we head into the start of next week with highs topping out in the mid 80s to mid 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.