Another hot and dry day to end the work week.

TODAY: Sunny and hot conditions continue as we head into the end of the work week. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s with some areas potentially hitting triple digits. Some record-breaking highs are possible. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The wind will be mostly calm.

TONIGHT: We will have mild temperatures heading into tonight with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the night. The winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain hot once again as we head into the weekend. Highs will range from the lower to upper 90s. We will be partly cloudy as we head throughout the weekend. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We look to remain mostly dry throughout the weekend. The wind for Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph. For Sunday, the wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: For our Labor Day forecast, we can expect high temperatures that will be hot once again in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be staying mostly hot as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate the skies once again as we will remain dry. The winds will be mostly calm throughout the area.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, we will continue our hot and dry trend with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. We will be under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be starting to trend cooler as we head into Thursday of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for scattered showers. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.