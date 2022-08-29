Another hot and dry stretch to finish off August.

TODAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny as we head into this afternoon. We will have high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will have mild temperatures heading into tonight with lows in the lower to upper 50s. We will also be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be calm throughout our area.

TOMORROW: We will start to trend hot again as we head into tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We will see more hot weather as we head into the middle of the week. Most highs will range from the lower to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions can be expected once again. We will have winds out of the West at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will continue to see a dry and hot pattern dominate over our area as we head into the Thursday timeframe. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s. Some record-breaking highs are possible. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot conditions continue as we head into the end of the work week. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s with some areas potentially hitting triple digits. Some record-breaking highs are possible. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The wind will be mostly calm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain hot once again as we head into the weekend. Highs will range from the lower to upper 90s. We will be partly cloudy as we head throughout the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday evening. For Sunday, we will remain mostly dry. The wind for Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph. For Sunday, the wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.