Another hot day with dry conditions.

TODAY: A few degrees cooler today but still hot in the mid 80s to mid 90s. We will have abundant sunshine once again as we look to stay dry across the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly clear skies tonight. We will also have mild temperatures with most overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. The wind will take a turn to come from the East at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be hot once again as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will top out in the lower to upper 90s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Winds will be out of the West at around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay hot in the lower to upper 90s heading into the later part of next week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Winds will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have partly cloudy skies as we head into the end of the week and will remain mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s as we remain hot once again. The wind will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be another hot one with highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. On Sunday, we will have mostly sunny skies as we stay dry to wrap up the weekend. The wind for both days will be light and coming out in a few different directions around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will remain hot into the start of next week. Highs will top out in the lower to upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be light and variable.