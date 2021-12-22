Another mild day today with highs in the 30s and 40s and gusty winds.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon for the middle of next week. The temperatures stay milder with highs in the low to mid 40s throughout the entirety of our area. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in Western Montana. Calmer winds to the East.

TONIGHT: We will see some building cloud cover heading into tonight. There is a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers but most of the precipitation will be in the upper elevations to the West of our area. We will see temperatures in the upper teens to upper 20s. Winds will die down a little throughout the night out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: High temperatures will stay mild in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will be mostly cloudy across our area and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: The temperatures will start to plunge as we head into the start of the weekend for Christmas Eve. The highs will be in the teens and 20s. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for scattered showers. The winds, however, will die down and be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Very frigid temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs for Christmas Day will be in the single digits while temperatures on Sunday struggle to get above 0 with many highs in the negative single digits. There will be some chances for snow showers on Christmas Day and for Sunday as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be strong but will shift to be out of the Northeast at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying bitter cold to start off the work week. Highs in the negative single digits. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. The winds will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Bitter cold temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs for many in the negative single digits. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible but there is a risk for scattered snow showers. We will also have light Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.