Another pleasant day with temperatures for most of us in the mid 70s.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the 70s. We look to be under partly skies throughout our viewing area. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in our area but most locations will stay dry.

TONIGHT: We will be under clear skies for tonight. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s depending on location. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 20-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will wind up anywhere from the lower to the upper 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind looks to be the biggest factor as we will see sustained Westerly winds from 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Near the Rocky Mountain front line we could be seeing gusts upwards of 50-60 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler anywhere from the lower to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will continue to trend cooler as we head towards the end of the work week. This will be helped by mostly overcast skies across our area. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the start of the weekend, we will be relatively warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will also be a factor out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day. That cloud cover will linger into Sunday and there will be a chance of showers to wrap up the weekend. We will remain windy but we will be cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be on the cool side to start out the work week. 50s and 60s for most of our viewing area. Winds will be breezy out of the North at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. There is a chance for some rain at this point as we look to be under mostly cloudy to overcast skies.