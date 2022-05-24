Another pleasant forecast for our Tuesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s as we head towards tomorrow. We will also be under partly cloudy conditions to start but we will become mostly cloudy into the afternoon. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon. Winds will also be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see passing clouds throughout the overnight hours. There will be isolated showers around as well. The temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows. The winds will be light out of the Southwest around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Conditions will continue to improve as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies with most locations remaining dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have temperatures that continue to rise into next Thursday as we will see highs getting into the lower to upper 70s. Some locations may hit the 80-degree mark. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with slight chances for showers and pop-up thunderstorms into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will be under mostly overcast conditions as we head into the morning and there will be showers in the area. We will then see decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on either side of the 70-degree mark as we continue to stay warm. The winds will become breezy once again out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will continue to see mild temperatures as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see the winds continuing to stay breezy out of the Southwest on Saturday at 15-25 mph with winds out of the West at 10-20 mph on Sunday. Wind gusts for the weekend will range between 30-40 mph. There will also be more clouds as we head into the weekend as we will be mostly cloudy both days and there will be scattered showers in the area.

MONDAY: We will continue to see a cooling trend as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s. We will also see overcast conditions and there is moderate rainfall in the forecast. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.