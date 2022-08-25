Another round of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and we will once again have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms in Western Montana may be severe. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s as we continue to trend milder. The wind will be out of the East at 5-15 mph with stronger winds for the areas affected by thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: We will see passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area. Some of these storms may be severe. Our lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Unless caught under a thunderstorm, winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into the end of the week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will once again have a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain mild as we head into the weekend. Most of the highs for Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. There will also be partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. We will run the risk of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but it will remain mostly dry on Sunday. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: We are looking to be mostly sunny as we head into the start of next week. We will have high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be light and variable.

TUESDAY: We will start to trend hot again as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We will see more hot weather as we head into the middle of next week. Most highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. Mostly sunny conditions can be expected once again. We will have winds that are light and variable.