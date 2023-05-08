Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday

There are going to be a few showers and storms around this evening, generally along the Hi-Line, and after midnight tonight, generally in central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with most locations topping out in the 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening around/south of the Helena area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening and mainly in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations (low to mid 70s in northeastern Montana).

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally in locations around and east of I-15, as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the southeast. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with some decrease in the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in locations east of I-15, as Thursday’s storm system continues to slowly pass by our area to the southeast. The temperatures are also going to start to warm back up on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected for Mother’s Day Weekend and the beginning of next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have warm/above average temperatures this weekend and early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday and the 70s and low 80s on Sunday and Monday.