Another round of showers for the middle of the week.

TODAY: We will be mostly cloudy as we head into the middle of the week. There will be showers in Southern Montana this afternoon and we will have non-severe thunderstorms in Western Montana. Our high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s. As far as the winds are concerned, we will have a Westerly breeze around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to have showers through the early portions of the overnight hours. We will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night. The temperatures will be mild on either side of 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be back in the 70s as we head into tomorrow. We are looking to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As for the winds, we will have a light Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will start to become mostly overcast once again as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise as we will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend also looks to be mostly cloudy throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There will be some scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms possible for our Sunday forecast. We will remain on the warm side with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s and Sunday’s highs in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be breezy on Saturday out of the West at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Sunday will feature a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of next week is shaping up to be mostly overcast. We will also be dealing with some scattered showers. The temperatures will be cooler as highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds out of the West at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s as we head into next Tuesday. We will have mostly cloudy skies and there is a good chance for rain showers. The winds will be breezy out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.