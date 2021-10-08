Another round of showers make their way in today for Southern and Eastern Montana.

TODAY: We will have temperatures once again around the low 60s to wrap up the work week. There will be another rain event making its way into the state but most of the rain will stay secluded to the Southern parts of our viewing area. Winds will be light but more Easterly at around 5 –10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have temperatures ranging from the 30s in Western Montana with temperatures near 50 in Eastern Montana. There will be some isolated showers through the overnight hours. Most of the precipitation will be in Southern Montana. Winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A fall-like feel to start the weekend as we will have temps in the low to mid 60s. There will be a chance for some spot showers during the morning but we will clear out for a rather pleasant day under mostly sunny skies. The winds, however, will become blustery in the afternoon out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to wrap up the weekend. We will have temperatures once again in the low to mid 60s. The winds will be the biggest factor of the day out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: The temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the start of the work week. Winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph. Highs will likely occur during the early morning hours Mondy and slowly decline throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s. This is due to a disturbance that will make its way in and provide us with overcast skies and some rainfall. At some point in the day, we may see a change over to some wintry mix or snow across a large part of our area. Mainly snow in the upper elevations. Possible accumulations are uncertain at this time.

TUESDAY: We could very well be dealing with some show showers to start off our morning. Things look to clear up during the afternoon hours and high temperatures will make it into the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for our area. Winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be a little bit warmer on either side of the 50-degree mark. The winds will pick up in the afternoon at around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will be under mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will, however, be in the 30s for the beginning part of the day and we will have the chance for show showers in the morning. Winds will be breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Clearing skies into the afternoon.