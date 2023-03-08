Another round of snow arrives Wednesday evening

It is going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low teens in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around tonight in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow showers around.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow, generally during the evening and generally in central Montana and between the Continental Divide and I-15 in north-central Montana, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of light snow around tomorrow night, especially in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance passes through area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday with some morning snow around in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as this disturbance leaves our area. In locations that do see some snow from this disturbance, light snow accumulations of a coating to 3 inches are possible.

It is also going to continue to be cold tomorrow and Thursday as highs tomorrow are going to be in the teens and 20s, and highs on Thursday are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow (especially along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line) as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

Another round of snow is then expected for Friday and Friday night as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in some of the lower elevations around the Helena area. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers on Saturday, generally around the Helena area and in the mountains, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have overcast skies on Friday and partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

The temperatures are also going to continue to be below average on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of PM rain and snow showers. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the low 20s to the low 40s. The temperatures are then going to warm up next week as highs on Monday are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 50s, and highs on Tuesday are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s. Also, on all three of these days, the coldest temperatures are going to be in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.