Another round of strong winds on Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Continental Divide, the Rocky Mountain Front, and the Cut Bank area from 2am until 11pm Tuesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Cascade County, Judith Basin County, Fergus County, southern Blaine County, the Big Timber and Judtih Gap area, the Bears Paw mountains, and the Little Belts from 5am until 5pm Tuesday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of northeastern Montana and portions of north-central Montana until 2pm/6:45pm Tuesday.

The wind has been weakening over the past several hours, but the wind will pick back up during the second half of tonight as a cold front passes through our area. It is then going to be extremely windy tomorrow along the Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and around Cut Bank, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 85 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be very windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 40 and 65 mph. This wind will also make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front, along MT-200, and in the Judith Gap and Livingston areas, so consider delaying travel if possible.

There are also going to be scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around tonight, especially after midnight and especially around Helena and along the Hi-Line, as this cold front passes through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around tomorrow in north-central Montana, mainly in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as the disturbance associated with the cold front continues to impact our area. Around Helena, there are going to be a few snow showers around tomorrow and tomorrow night, generally in the mountains. This snow may also mix in with a little rain at times.

In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a glaze of ice is possible, especially along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, so roads may be slick late tonight and tomorrow morning. Along and west of the Divide, several inches of snow is expected in the mountains. East of the Divide, a few inches of snow is possible in the mountains. This snow will make travel slick over some of the passes, including MacDonald, Marias, Kings Hill, and Rogers, so be careful if your travels take you over those passes. Slick roads are also expected along I-15 south of Helena.

We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s, and it is going to be mild, but slightly cooler tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. There is also going to be less wind around on Wednesday, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations. We are also going to have widespread gusty to strong winds again on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Spectacular spring-like weather is then expected Friday and this weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s, with Saturday being the warmest day. There is also going to be little to no wind on these three days, so make sure you get outside and enjoy this awesome weather while we have it.